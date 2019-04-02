We have learned at last, beyond any reasonable doubt, the absolute contempt that the majority (thankfully not all) of Idaho’s Republican legislators toward Idahoans.
Lobbyists, the well-connected rich, corporations (from Idaho and elsewhere), and various conservative-leaning PACs and political groups have easy access to our overwhelmingly Republican legislature. They submit bills whole cloth to the politicians whose campaigns they helped, financed and with whom they have cozy relationships. They have easy daily access to their pet legislators and committees. They needn’t gather a single signature to have bills introduced and pushed through this legislature.
Legislation to genuinely level the playing field in Idaho and protect citizen-empowered democracy would require these privileged entities to gather identical numbers of signatures via identical draconian rules of the existing initiative process, let alone what S1159 demands of tax-paying citizens. If corporations are people, their self-authored legislation should undergo identical grueling obstacles as citizen initiatives.
An analysis by Colin Nash and shared by Mat Erpelding quantifies the obscene increased requirements S1159 demands. “It requires 63 percent more signatures, in 77 percent more districts, with 67 percent less time for collection. In totality, it increases the difficulty by 695 percent. It means Idaho will have the most rigorous initiative process in the country.”
I would substitute “obstructionist” for Mat’s word “rigorous.” Rigor implies justifiable responsible procedure. S1159 cynical goal is utter destruction of the initiative process. What changes does S1159 require of lobbyists, the well-connected, PACs, Corporations? NONE.
Make no mistake. This bill marks a jack-booted march to oligarchy and authoritarianism in Idaho. If Governor Little signs S1159 he will have earned any comparisons to historical despots for his complicity as the ultimate enabler in this betrayal of Idaho’s liberty and democracy. Call and email him today at governor@gov.idaho.gov and 208-334-2100.
Bob Sojka
