As you may have heard the Minidoka County School District will be asking for your support for a general obligation bond next March. The two big questions this raises are What is it for? and What will it cost?
What will it cost?
The twenty-year bond will be for $21 million and has been structured to limit the increased cost to taxpayers to $0.50 per $1,000 of tax assessed value. The bond would extend beyond the end of our existing bonds, which end in 2026, and the bond payments after that would be increased but the tax amount would stay the same. By structuring the bond this way, if you take the average of all the bond payments over the life of the bond, that average cost is $0.98 per $1,000. However, this bond would only result in a $0.50 increase in current taxes!
What does this mean to you? Here are some examples:
$100,000 home $25 increase per year (due to the homeowner tax exemption) or $0.07 per day
$200,000 Home $50 increase per year (due to the homeowner tax exemption) or $0.14 per day
$300,000 Home $100 increase per year or $0.27 per day
Throughout 2018 we have held Town Hall meetings gathering input on the various facility needs in the District. We have developed a conservative list of projects that will meet current and future needs throughout the District. We are also planning for a future where we will be able to do additional projects after 2026 with no additional tax increases!
What is it for?
The list of proposed projects is available on our website (www.minidokaschools.org). We will be reaching out to staff and local parent teacher organizations to finalize details as to the location and size of the additional classrooms at our elementary and middle schools. The Ag Advisory Board and our Minico Ag teachers will be meeting to provide input on the design and location of the new Ag facility at Minico.
In order to continue to be as transparent as possible we will be holding a series of Bond Information meetings at each elementary and middle school starting in late January. We invite you to join us at one of these events to learn more details about the proposed projects and the bond.
Please contact me (kcox@minidokaschools.org or 208-436-4727) if you have any questions or would just like more information about the impact of the bond on you personally.
