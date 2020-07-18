Reader Comment: Romney Passes Leadership Test While Risch Fails Miserably

In May, Senator Romney blasted Trump’s serial firing of government watchdogs. He said, “Doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power.”

What do we hear from Jim Risch on these issues? Crickets. Acquiescence. Enabling. Senator Risch fails Idahoans in so many ways, but the most egregious failures are those in the areas of moral leadership, integrity and independence. Risch is in a bad marriage with the White House. For better or worse, he’s chosen to back Trump on just about everything. When Trump cried “hoax” on the reports of Russian intelligence personnel paying bounties to Taliban militants, Risch parroted, “grossly inaccurate.” If the reports are inaccurate, as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he should get to work to set the record straight. These allegations weigh heavy on the minds of all Americans. But if the President is not going to do anything about it, neither will Jim. Jim Risch is a sheep. He needs to grow some courage.

Never mind his oath of office to provide oversight on foreign affairs and forge policies in the interest of our national security. In throwing aside any semblance of leadership on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch acts as though he is a wholly owned subsidiary of the White House.