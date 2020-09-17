Reader Comment: Rocky Ferrenburg for District 24

As an independent candidate for state senate in District 24, it can be hard to know who Rocky Ferrenburg is. This is set out to introduce Rocky to you, and give you a brief idea on where he stands on issues.
Rocky Ferrenburg grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and moved to the Magic Valley in 2008.
He is an accomplished musician, a published writer, and a proud Eagle Scout of Troop 232. As both a father of three wonderful girls and a husband to the most amazing woman, Rocky believes that family is key to a happy life, and that values are best demonstrated through actions.
Rocky Graduated with five Associate of Arts degrees including criminal justice and political science. Then in 2019, Rocky graduated from Washington State University with two Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Political Science/Economics. The Criminal Justice program at WSU is second in the nation. Rocky is currently enrolled in his Master of Science in Applied Economics. Throughout his college career, Rocky has demonstrated the ability to handle a full load, be creative, and excel above the standards assigned to him. He took on such tasks as developing independent study courses, and he even worked closely with the Honors program to construct the first distance-based Honors program at CSI. Rocky and two of his peers created and maintained, in accordance with CSI staff, a social Facebook group: CSI Society.
Rocky is a recovering addict who has been clean for nine years. He has not only studied the criminal justice system, but also spent time within the system. He has been a community role model for those in recovery, and he still strives to make a difference in the way people see individuals with substance abuse issues. Rocky takes any and all opportunity to speak at treatment centers across the country, and was the first graduate from the Idaho CAPP facility to return as a guest speaker.
Rocky has spent a great deal of time giving back to his community. He played guitar for a local band that was centrally focused on playing benefits, feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving, and sponsoring families in the Magic Valley for Christmas. He has donated several wedding and DJ packages to fundraisers from his company, Southern Idaho Event Services, and has hosted such benefits himself. Rocky has contributed to community food banks, served food, and given toys to local needy children.
Whenever Rocky has the opportunity and means to help someone in need, he jumps at the opportunity. Rocky has dedicated his life to being a role model for those around him, and he is constantly striving to learn how to become a better man so that we, together, can better the communities in which we live.
This lifestyle is based n his core philosophy that we don’t hurt people and we don’t take their stuff. Rocky believes in self ownership, private property rights and free market economics. He believes that people should be treated equally and fairly. Rocky thinks that government has become more of a hindrance than a benefit and needs people to stand up to those who think they control the people rather than serve them.
Issues that Rocky is concerned with are personal rights like guns and religious freedoms, marijuana/CBD/hemp legalization, education, grocery taxes, property taxes, income taxes, state sovereignty and more. He believes that basic logic, research, and statistics are important when making policy decisions.
For questions, comments, donations or anything else please feel free to contact Rocky directly through his website rockyferrenburg.com.
