Reader Comment: Rocky Ferrenburg for District 24

Rocky is a recovering addict who has been clean for nine years. He has not only studied the criminal justice system, but also spent time within the system. He has been a community role model for those in recovery, and he still strives to make a difference in the way people see individuals with substance abuse issues. Rocky takes any and all opportunity to speak at treatment centers across the country, and was the first graduate from the Idaho CAPP facility to return as a guest speaker.

Rocky has spent a great deal of time giving back to his community. He played guitar for a local band that was centrally focused on playing benefits, feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving, and sponsoring families in the Magic Valley for Christmas. He has donated several wedding and DJ packages to fundraisers from his company, Southern Idaho Event Services, and has hosted such benefits himself. Rocky has contributed to community food banks, served food, and given toys to local needy children.

Whenever Rocky has the opportunity and means to help someone in need, he jumps at the opportunity. Rocky has dedicated his life to being a role model for those around him, and he is constantly striving to learn how to become a better man so that we, together, can better the communities in which we live.