Reader Comment: Rethinking everyday occurrences

As a long-time resident of Twin Falls, I have found that in general, citizens of southern Idaho are law-abiding, considerate, kind and charitable (in the fullest sense of the word) people. Yet, an incident that occurred June 19, 2020, troubles me deeply.
On that day our family, including our daughter and her children (who live in a different state) visited our relatives in a near-by community. After our visit as we prepared to return home, our granddaughter was in the driveway, helping to load the car. A police officer, driving past in his police vehicle, slowed down, rolled down his window, and called out to her, “Hi!” She replied, “Hi,” with a smile. The police officer pursued, “Everything ok?” She responded in the affirmative.
At first glance, this sounds like an everyday occurrence — in fact, most of us would be pleased and grateful to see a police officer taking a personal interest in the safety of our children; usually this would help us feel safer in our communities. Unfortunately, my granddaughter does not have the luxury of feeling safer in response to the attention of a policeman. As a black teenager of Jamaican descent, and given recent events and increasing racial tension in our country, she was terrified.
Not long ago, as a person who is white, I probably would have urged her not to be so sensitive, to realize that the policeman intended no harm, and that she had no reason to worry, much less be afraid for her own safety. But things are different now — not for her (because sadly, this kind of “friendly” confrontation is not new among people of color) but because my awareness has been heightened. My questions today are, Why did the officer even notice my granddaughter? Was he truly concerned for her safety? And perhaps most important, Would he have confronted a white girl in that neighborhood in the same situation?
I am beginning to realize (I admit this is long overdue) that privilege and power in the United States are vested in white people. While a white teenager in the same circumstances would have most likely not thought twice about a police officer’s greeting her in the same way, Black men, women, and even children have learned, many through personal experience and most through media stories, that they must be on guard in public places, on city streets, and even on driveways in southern Idaho communities.
My plea to all of us is to examine ourselves and our culture, and consider honestly what each of us can do to help all of us, especially people of color, feel safe in our communities. Beyond that,each of us can educate ourselves about what local, state, and federal leaders are or should be doing to further that goal, take a stand by voting in local and federal elections, and together, take every opportunity, however uncomfortable, to change a status quo of often unseen and unquestioned inequality, and in a spirit of cooperation, support groups and organizations that seek to do more to give every American a greater share in all that makes this country welcoming and nurturing, with liberty and justice for all.
Mary Lynn Call
Twin Falls
