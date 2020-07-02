Reader Comment: Rethinking everyday occurrences

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a long-time resident of Twin Falls, I have found that in general, citizens of southern Idaho are law-abiding, considerate, kind and charitable (in the fullest sense of the word) people. Yet, an incident that occurred June 19, 2020, troubles me deeply.

On that day our family, including our daughter and her children (who live in a different state) visited our relatives in a near-by community. After our visit as we prepared to return home, our granddaughter was in the driveway, helping to load the car. A police officer, driving past in his police vehicle, slowed down, rolled down his window, and called out to her, “Hi!” She replied, “Hi,” with a smile. The police officer pursued, “Everything ok?” She responded in the affirmative.

At first glance, this sounds like an everyday occurrence — in fact, most of us would be pleased and grateful to see a police officer taking a personal interest in the safety of our children; usually this would help us feel safer in our communities. Unfortunately, my granddaughter does not have the luxury of feeling safer in response to the attention of a policeman. As a black teenager of Jamaican descent, and given recent events and increasing racial tension in our country, she was terrified.