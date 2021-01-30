Reader Comment: Responding to Hartgen's column

Responding to Stephen Hartgen’s editorial comment of Jan. 17. If you want to take your contentions back to the 1960s, Mr. Hartgen, I might remind you that one of your examples of “government telling people what to do,” enforced busing, was the result of the mostly-Southern states not abiding by integration laws. There’s that pesky reminder that people don’t always abide by laws if they don’t agree with them. Much like the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. While not perfect, busing was legal and designed to help level the educational playing field between races. Conversely, the riot of Jan. 6, not the peaceful protest, but the riot, was illegal and served to cause death and destruction in the very halls of our democracy.

I’m amazed at the lengths you will go to in order not to blame Trump for inciting the rioters of Jan. 6, when it’s right there for all to see, filmed live at the time. Instead, you label those rioters as “victims” of decades of leftist social programs. Seems to me the left hasn’t been in power all those years, so you paint with a broad brush, and much like Trump, you throw out contentions without evidence. A more obviously marginalized group is comprised of those who fall below the poverty line. Would you label people of poverty “victims” if they stormed the Capitol, creating damage, destruction and death? Probably not, since so many people of poverty have brown or black skin. You know, those folks that your “righties” (to use your own labeling vernacular) have been ignoring when it comes to social programs and tax relief, paying attention to them only when passing laws to keep them from the ballot box or Medicaid, or when campaigning.