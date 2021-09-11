Reader Comment: Remembering 9/11 and America’s response to tragedy

There are moments that define a generation.

If you’re over the age of about 25, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing during the unthinkable attacks on our country on September 11, 2001.

When I heard that the second plane hit the Twin Towers, I was headed back to Emmett from the ranch. I drove past Freezeout Hill, where one year later we would dedicate a 9/11 memorial. Like many other Americans, when I heard what happened I spent much of the day watching the coverage on a small TV at our office in Emmett, wondering what to expect.

Like the first moon landing or President Kennedy’s assassination, there are historic events that escape no one’s memory.

Now, two decades later, we reflect on 9/11 – both our memory of the events and what we learned from them.

We remember watching the footage in horror, jaws dropped in disbelief as the second plane hit the Twin Towers and we, as Americans, started to realize we were a country under attack.

We remember seeing terrified faces of Americans watching on as black smoke billowed out of two buildings so massive that they made Manhattan’s other skyscrapers look like toothpicks.