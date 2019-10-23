In Idaho, we believe in working hard and giving back to our community. As a single mom, those are values I’ve tried to instill in my kids, but it’s not always an easy balance. I work hard, play by the rules and still struggle to make ends meet and take care of my family.
I work as a waitress, so my income varies from month to month. I tried to purchase health coverage through the marketplace and was baffled to learn that I didn’t qualify for tax credits to lower the cost. Apparently, I am part of the “coverage gap.” This means I simultaneously make too little to afford health insurance on my own and too much to qualify for Medicaid. As a result, I’ve started to feel the effects of not being insured and am struggling to manage health conditions that could have been avoided with regular doctor visits and preventive care I can’t afford.
That’s why after the 2018 election, I was excited to learn Idahoans had voted overwhelmingly to support expanding Medicaid – providing health coverage options for people in the coverage gap like me. I felt an enormous relief knowing I could finally qualify for Medicaid and started counting down the days until I could enroll. Now that I’ve seen Idaho’s work reporting requirements proposal, I’m scared I won’t be able to access or keep the coverage I need to stay healthy and take care of my family.
The state’s proposal fails to consider people like me, who have jobs with unpredictable hours, and schedules we do not control. In fact, taking away my chance to have health coverage does not help me keep my job, get more work, or take care of my family. Instead, it means I continue to worry day in and day out about how to ignore health conditions and make ends meet.
Medicaid work reporting requirements in Idaho will only add to the everyday stress I face working, raising kids, and managing the health conditions that put my financial stability at risk. Adding extra paperwork to my plate is just another opportunity for something to fall through the cracks. We all want to work and be productive – and the proposed work reporting requirements will only be a roadblock in our path.
In Idaho, we value hard work and we believe in our community. Let’s not put people across our state at risk. Instead, let’s focus on helping people get the health care they need, so they can get and keep their jobs.
Support Idahoans across our state, and in your community. It’s now up to the federal government to decide if Idaho will proceed with work reporting requirements for Medicaid expansion. You can weigh in and tell them to reject Idaho’s proposal. Tell them how work reporting requirements will hurt hard-working Idahoans, by submitting a public comment to https://actnow.io/B61ITOP by Nov. 2.
