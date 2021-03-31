Reader Comment: Reflections for Doctors’ Day

Today, a series of carts stocked with various sizes of gloves, plastic gowns, and surgical masks sit in the corner of the hospital hallway—ready, should they be needed. Not so long ago, these carts, were all in use on the COVID-19 designated floor. They now stand as a reminder of what we have all been through over the past year together. We have watched our patients, neighbors, and family members struggle as this disease picks and chooses who it will devastate. We’ve cried tears of joy as we’ve seen miraculous recoveries and tears of grief when patients we’ve grown to love have lost their battles with this virus. We’ve spent many sleepless nights worried about our patients, worked extra hours and extra shifts to the point of exhaustion and do it over again the next day. Despite our best efforts, we weren’t able to win every battle against this deadly virus and those who have left us will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Despite the many hardships, we also relish the success our patients and families have achieved in conquering their own battle with this deadly disease.