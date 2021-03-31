 Skip to main content
Reader Comment: Reflections for Doctors’ Day
READER COMMENT

This year’s Doctors’ Day gives us a chance to reflect on the events of the past year, to celebrate our achievements, and to mourn our losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after the pandemic became an unavoidable threat to Idaho and especially the Magic Valley community, a banner that read, “In This Together” was displayed on social media platforms by health care personnel and supporters. This sentiment has proved true for our health care teams, families and community as we have sAs a hospital-based physician, I have had the honor and unique position of being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the disease first came to Idaho in March 2020, we, as physicians, had very little information about what to expect and how to treat these patients supported each other in various ways over the past year.

Within a matter of days, we were immersed in the pandemic as the Wood River Valley became the initial epicenter for COVID-19 spread in our area and the local health care resources were rapidly overwhelmed. As the first COVID positive patients were transferred to Magic Valley for treatment, our health care team had to rapidly adapt to constantly changing critical situations. Initial testing supplies were extremely limited and took sometimes up to two weeks to get results back.

Many of us worried about taking this virus home to our families and implemented methods to keep them safe, such as changing out of work clothes in our garages, sleeping in campers, or avoiding spouses and children altogether. Physicians and scientists across the state, country, and globe worked together to share information on what treatments helped, what didn’t, and how best we could help our patients fight this novel disease.

As the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization peaked last fall, we worried how we would be able to provide the best care to everyone and looked at the real possibility of rationing health care services as multiple physicians and hospital nurses and other staff also contracted the virus. We felt unable to keep up with the demand of new patients needing to be admitted to the hospital every day and saw similar situations in our neighboring hospital systems. Despite these challenges, our health care teams stepped up to meet daily obstacles. We increased our trust and dependence on each other, and we relied on our colleagues for mental and physical support as the challenges changed.

The Magic Valley community has been affected in practically every facet of life in some way over the past 12 months. Students attended school from home, businesses closed, and many faced a shortage of basic supplies as the state moved to a stay-at-home order. While these actions have been controversial and economically devastating for some, it helped to slow the spread of the virus and it gave health care systems much needed time to obtain PPE supplies and create protocols to keep hospital and clinic staff safe, set up testing sites, and prepare for the next influx of patients. As the situation improved, restrictions were slowly lifted, and health officials focused on educating the public on how to prevent disease spread. Social distancing and mask wearing have become a new part of our daily vocabulary and lives. Community members have reached out and taken care of each other. From food box distribution to those in need, a show of support parade around the hospital, military flyover, and meal donations to health care staff, the Magic Valley community has shown their resilience and togetherness.

Today, a series of carts stocked with various sizes of gloves, plastic gowns, and surgical masks sit in the corner of the hospital hallway—ready, should they be needed. Not so long ago, these carts, were all in use on the COVID-19 designated floor. They now stand as a reminder of what we have all been through over the past year together. We have watched our patients, neighbors, and family members struggle as this disease picks and chooses who it will devastate. We’ve cried tears of joy as we’ve seen miraculous recoveries and tears of grief when patients we’ve grown to love have lost their battles with this virus. We’ve spent many sleepless nights worried about our patients, worked extra hours and extra shifts to the point of exhaustion and do it over again the next day. Despite our best efforts, we weren’t able to win every battle against this deadly virus and those who have left us will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Despite the many hardships, we also relish the success our patients and families have achieved in conquering their own battle with this deadly disease.

Here we are today, with access to COVID-19 vaccines and learning how to balance an open economy and safety. While this pandemic is still ongoing, we are moving in a better direction and I encourage everyone to continue to use good infection prevention practices.

This year, Doctors’ Day deserves a celebration of not just physicians, but for all of us in the community who have joined together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The past 12 months have brought us together in ways we could not have imagined and should not forget. As we look to the future, we can have hope in new medical therapies for treatment and vaccine supplies becoming more broadly available. What started as a banner of hope, “In This Together,” can continue as our way of life as we move forward in our fight to end this pandemic together.

Sindy Byington

Sindy Byington
