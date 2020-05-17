Reader Comment: Reducing Illegal Drugs In Twin Falls

The teenager drug plague that is in Twin does not have to stay a problem. I think that there should be incentive programs put in place that will inspire young individuals to stop doing drugs. These systems could be ones based off of gift cards, extra credit points, etc. The main premise is maintaining a drug-free state or streak. The longer they keep drug free, the greater the reward. If they are drug-free from the start, they get a bonus per semester/trimester. This is one way to decrease the drug usage in Twin Falls. I believe that a reward-based system may be the best way to help get drugs out of teenager’s systems. I would also say that having proper support structures set in place would be invaluable to this process. If a teen is struggling with drug abuse, they should have a team of people behind them, helping them make better decisions. Oftentimes drug abuse is a result of a deficit of adult attention. If the parent is hands-off, or the teachers for that matter, teens can start to disconnect. If they do disconnect they start to lose interest in putting effort into academics. With this loss of motivation, it will be quite easy to take the path of drugs. It allows them to, in a sense, bliss out and escape reality. Teenagers should not be driven to that point. They should have adequate support regardless of financial or familial complications. I suppose this goes on the premise of “no child left behind” but instead should be “no child ignored or forgotten.” It is very easy to try and ignore the annoying kid always blurting out and being a class distraction. But that kid has a future, that kid has a phenomenal amount of potential. Potential that should not be wasted. That is the challenge of education — trying to find a way to each different individual. There is no “one size fits all” solution to this problem.