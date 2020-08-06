Reader Comment: Ranchers and recreationalists can coexist

The government has an easement to “permit public use” of the route as a trail. The easement has been used by the public for the past 15 years without incident, primarily in the winter when there are no hazards from cattle or airplane traffic. For the Forest Service to pretend a limited easement gives them unrestricted rights is a clear example of government’s overreach into private lands and highlights a preferred advantage which no other applicant could enjoy. Proposing a trail that traverses across private rangeland and abusing an easement in place to preserve scenery is unacceptable. This trail holds no regard for the rights and livelihoods of ranchers and puts at risk public safety. Moreover, this federal encroachment jeopardizes the sanguine relationships enjoyed between ranchers and recreationalists that has managed to coexist in this beautiful valley for decades. The implementation of this trail will quickly erode those relationships, leaving an unforeseeable string of litigation, injury to users and costs for maintenance, repairs and upkeep that ultimately fall on the backs of Idaho taxpayers.