Reader Comment: Pushing the envelope: U of I’s new arena features mass timber for innovative, sustainable design

This arena also showcases the aesthetic beauty, environmental sustainability and cutting-edge design that can be achieved by building with wood. In addition to teaching future professionals, the arena will serve as a living laboratory for architects, builders and the general public to learn about the benefits of using sustainably sourced wood fiber in commercial construction.

While the arena is a pioneering design, it employs standardized engineering that can be replicated in all manner of commercial and industrial applications. To be sure, our aim was to popularize and encourage building with mass timber. To that end, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed H143 this spring, directing the state building code board to include the 2021 mass timber building code provisions by January 2022.

Building more commercial buildings with mass timber — and educating architects, engineers and builders about the many benefits of building with wood — will mean a healthier, more sustainably built environment.

Having learned all those years ago to appreciate the wonder of the natural world, it’s all the more fulfilling to be working on a project like this that will help protect it.

With the support of Idaho’s forest products sector, we’re building a cutting-edge arena using sustainable mass timber, creating a model for others to follow and an important laboratory for learning and civic activity for decades to come.

Dennis Becker is dean of the College of Natural Resources at the University of Idaho.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0