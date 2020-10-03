Reader Comment: Prioritize Prevention

Reduced availability of medical visits, and concerns about contracting COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic contributed to large drops in medical visits, including for preventive care. But now is the time to makes sure you are up-to-date on prevention. Even though I have no family history, really don’t enjoy a colonoscopy, and wanted to use COVID-19 as an excuse to cancel, I got my colonoscopy earlier this month. I had a precancerous polyp detected, and its removal probably prevented cancer for me down the road.

I also have an appointment to get my flu vaccine in October. Although no one in my family has died of influenza that I know of, I don’t want to find out. And, I will not take a chance of passing influenza to my octogenarian parents or anyone else.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older, but flu vaccine is particularly important this year for several reasons. First, we want to prevent as many illnesses as possible. Any illness with cough or fever, common symptoms of both influenza and COVID-19, will raise alarms and trigger testing for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID) and influenza (flu).

Second, influenza-related illnesses will further strain our medical testing and hospital resources.