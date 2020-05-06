Reader Comment: Political incivility in the time of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Covid-19 has revealed daily heroism all around us, extraordinary and everyday heroes who care for our sick, deliver necessary goods, stock our stores and keep our society functioning.

The rest of us are doing our parts, too, staying home, social distancing, caring for our families. Not heroic, perhaps, but sacrificing normal life, jobs and in many cases incomes to keep our community safe. Most Idahoans, most days, in most ways, are helping get through a crisis unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times.

But a few people want to abuse this good will for personal or political profit. They connive to cheat residents out of their $1,200 federal checks, gouge their neighbors for masks or medicine, or gin up rumors or outrage to destroy political opponents.

As chairs of an Idaho working group for the National Institute for Civil Discourse, we were asked by Idahoan Keith Allred, now the NICD’s director, to launch the nation’s first state affiliate. In public forums this winter, we shared the principles of civil discourse and respectful civic engagement with audiences in Lewiston and Twin Falls. Our statewide tour was cut short by the coronavirus, but we’ve witnessed firsthand the hunger Idahoans have for civil conversation and respectful engagement to address our many differences.