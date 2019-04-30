Idaho has more than 7,000 registered nonprofit organizations that add over $2.81 million to Idaho’s economy and employ more than 55,000 Idahoans. The value of these organizations and their efforts is immeasurable in their support of families, youth, seniors, animals, the arts, education, the environment and community endeavors around Idaho.
On Thursday, I encourage you to support Idaho Gives — the state’s largest day of online giving where any nonprofit that has signed up to participate can receive donations. The campaign brings awareness and critical funds to these groups who are helping to meet needs in our communities. Last year, Twin Falls nonprofits raised more than $32,000 of the $1.7 million donated statewide. Nearly $150,000 was donated to dozens of non-profits across the Magic Valley.
I take great pride in the fact that our Twin Falls and Magic Valley citizens are engaged in various public, private, civic, arts and religious institutions serving the area through volunteerism and involvement in neighborhood and local government activities. As outlined in the Twin Falls Community Strategic Plan, communities function best when supported by a committed and involved citizenry working in tandem with responsive and transparent community institutions —including nonprofit organizations.
Idaho Gives focuses on what matters to Idahoans. You can donate to whatever cause matters most to you.
Please support this amazing and important effort. Go to IdahoGives.org on May 2 and search for your favorite nonprofit or choose one from the list. You can search by location or mission.
Your donation of any amount will go a long way in supporting Twin Falls, the Magic Valley and our state.
