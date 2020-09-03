Reader Comment: Pivot Plan Critical for Small Business Survival

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SBA, Idaho SBDC connect clients to resources and help develop pivot plan by asking three fundamental questions

Resilience has always been a pillar of small business and entrepreneurial prosperity, but these past few months have demonstrated that a company’s ability to adapt is critical to not only its success but its survival.

As businesses grapple with the challenges brought on by significant social and economic changes and hardships, most company leaders will need to rethink and strategize how their businesses operate in order to navigate these new norms. Creating a pivot plan is the first step in regaining a sense of control in an otherwise unpredictable time.

Facing these challenges and deciding on the best course of action may feel like a daunting task to small business owners. With the responsibility of both keeping their businesses afloat and meeting the needs of their clients and employees, they may feel overwhelmed or simply do not know how to begin the process of transitioning their business.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Idaho Small Business Development Center (SBDC) want one message to ring clear for small businesses and entrepreneurs: you are not alone.