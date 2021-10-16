Reader Comment: Performing Arts Programs Making a Difference in Lives of High School Students

Students in many states have opportunities to participate in a wide array of activity programs aside from athletics. While all member state associations are involved with administering athletics, 27 have programs for other activities, ranging from the more common activities of speech, debate and music, to offerings such as robotics, rodeo, creative writing, science fair, journalism, scholars bowl, student council, visual arts, film festival, chess, academics and bass fishing, among others.

Among the states with the most diverse activities are the New Mexico Activities Association, which sponsors 24 non-athletic activities; the Texas University Interscholastic League, which offers the most comprehensive program of academic competition with more than 500,000 students; and the Kansas State High School Activities Association, which sponsors the highly successful service leadership organization – Kansas Association for Youth (KAY).

In a recent issue of High School Today, Evan Margiotta, a former high school debate participant at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, had the following to say about his involvement in high school debate: “I know that graduating high school does not necessarily mean the end of participation in the forensics community. There is an expectation that competitors who graduate come back to judge, coach and give back to the community. Doing so helps give speech and debate a unique characteristic that separates it from other high school activities. When competitors continue to be actively involved in the community, it reminds everyone that the purpose of our participation in speech and debate is not just to win, but rather to provide the most meaningful and inclusive education possible.“