Reader Comment: Our economy is poised for a comeback . . . if we only let it.

+19 'A perfect storm': Twin Falls housing market is more competitive than ever From December 2011 to December 2020, home prices inside the city doubled. Homes are often selling for above asking price and receiving multiple offers in a frantic bidding war.

The idea that a paycheck is earned is a foundational American value. Our country was built by people who responsibly worked hard to make a living to care for their families and communities. Their work ethic formed the bedrock of American enterprise and innovation that we enjoy to this day. But the Biden administration has done more than any in our history to separate the connection between work and money, treating them as unrelated concepts instead of instilling those core values in the next generation. That decoupling poses an existential threat to America’s economic future.

Immediately preceding the pandemic, the U.S. was in the middle of the longest economic expansion in our history. We had record low unemployment and consistent job and wage growth at all income levels. In spite of the disruption caused by the pandemic, that strong economic foundation still exists, and all Americans deserve solutions that put us back on the path to recapturing that incredible economic momentum.