Reader Comment: New school year brings new initiatives and ongoing challenges

As we enter a new school year with the pandemic still creating uncertainty, I remain optimistic because I know that our school leaders share my commitment to providing the best conditions for learning possible in their districts and charter schools. Our educators are working hard to make sure students and staff are safe, and they are ready to pivot and adjust as needed. Their focus, as always, is on student learning and improving student outcomes.

When it comes to charting a course for “back to school” this year, it’s more important than ever that decisions are made at the local level based on the unique circumstances and needs of each community. It’s also more important than ever that parents are engaged and involved in decision-making, especially given the hot-button issues currently being debated.

I want to thank all the individuals serving on local school boards. These are unpaid volunteers with huge responsibilities in a time of unprecedented challenges for school operations. Parents, too, are working hard to inform themselves and make the best choices for their children. I urge all of us who are passionate about education to respect one another’s concerns and good intentions and work together to do what’s best for Idaho students.