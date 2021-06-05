Reader Comment: My journey to become a psychiatrist in Idaho

I followed my now-wife to Eastern Oregon University for college, and while there, I studied anthropology and sociology. I became immersed in a nonprofit that worked to improve the mental health of rural youth. By the time I graduated, I felt called to become what the kids I worked with and their families needed most: a rural psychiatrist. In order to apply to medical school, I first worked at an elementary school with an in-patient component for kids who struggled with mental illness or behavioral issues. Afterwards, I attended Boise State University to get my science prerequisites, and then, I was lucky to get into my dream medical school; Idaho WWAMI.

Idaho WWAMI is committed to developing more physicians who understand and appreciate rural medicine and are committed to practicing close to home. Now that I’m in my third year, I’m working at the St. Luke’s clinic in Jerome under a WWAMI alumna, Dr. Catherine Doyle, as part of the WRITE program, which helps immerse medical students like me in family medicine in rural settings throughout Idaho.

Those in Idaho’s medical community are well aware of WWAMI’s impact on training physician leaders throughout the state. At my clinical rotation site in Jerome, three out of the six residents graduated from WWAMI, as well as some of the attending physicians who mentor us. I’m not a licensed physician yet, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn to practice alongside such talent. I’m so inspired by people like Dr. Erwin, who has been practicing for 50 years in the Magic Valley. While many of our patients drive an hour or two for primary care, Dr. Erwin has patients who have moved away to neighboring states who drive 6-12 hours to see him. Idaho WWAMI is known for creating beloved small town docs: the one you run into at the grocery store, who everyone knows, and who is a pillar in their community, always giving back and embodying servant leadership. I think Idaho and America need more physicians like that.