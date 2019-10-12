There has been a meeting notice and a couple of editorials in the paper recently concerning water quality in the region. Parts of the editorials have been factual and parts are gross exaggerations. They seem to infer that local government is not doing its part. What the writers don’t appear to understand is this area is unique because all water stops at Milner Dam during the irrigation season, and storage facilities upstream must be filled annually — decreasing the amount of time and the volume for flushing flows. The river is also slowed by hydroelectric facilities on this reach. These factors make nitrogen and phosphorous-rich sediment difficult to remove from the river.
County government in this region has been working on water quality issues in the Middle Snake since 1989 and with groundwater since 1995. It was our county commissioners who, with the help of our congressmen in the early 1990s, who finally convinced the EPA to put a total maximum daily load limit (TMDL) on the river for both nitrates and phosphorous. The county commissioners knew at the time, however, that when the water cleared — allowing the sun to penetrate — there would be an increase in Macrophite growth for years to come, but they had to start somewhere. In addition, they also stopped hydroelectric development on the five remaining rapids which many believe kept the Middle Snake from becoming a swamp.
The commissioners felt, and still feel, so strongly about water quality that they formed and fully fund the Middle Snake Regional Water Resource Commission. The regional commission is supported by your taxpayer dollars in Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and Twin Falls counties.
In 1995, county commissioners heard reports that groundwater quality in the region was also becoming a concern, so they instructed the regional commission to research the problem and see what could be done. By working with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and others, it was discovered that higher nitrate levels were located in just a few pockets on the north side, but the highest levels were in the closed aquifer systems in Cassia and Twin Falls counties. These areas were then designated as nitrate priority areas at the state level, and programs were developed by the DEQ.
During this same time period the county commissioners wanted to go one step further and contracted with the USGS to compile their data on the aquifer systems and build a nitrate vulnerability map for the region and each county. This was completed in 2003. The maps were to be used by county planning and zoning commissions to zone where specific land uses can or cannot locate in each county, based on the soil vulnerability to nitrogen input.
The Middle Snake Regional Water Resource Commission is responsible for developing and updating the Coordinated Water Resource Management Plan for the region. This plan, along with other information, can be found on its web site at midsnakewater.org. Also be sure to check out the videos on the site. The second video shows what the river looked like in the early 1990s. Compare it to what you see today.
The regional commission is the first and only of its kind in the state. During the early days of the commission, there was a saying about water quality: “We are all part of the problem.” When you turn on a light, use the bathroom, pave roadways, or own a dairy, farm, business or industry, you are impacting the waters of the region one way or another. Can we do a better job? Yes we can, but it’s going to require some changes in state law and adequate state funding for monitoring and inspections.
The only way for the Snake River to be pristine is for humans to disappear. But it is now and with your help, the river can remain the mainstay of our economy and social well-being as well as a source of recreation for all.
When you see one of your county commissioners, please thank them for their efforts in protecting our water resources, and yes, I drink the water and eat the fish.
