Reader Comment: Middle Fork Outfitters stand behind Congressman Mike Simpson

The Middle Fork Outfitters Association (MFOA) wants the people of Idaho to know that we fully support Congressman Mike Simpson’s bid for re-election in the 2022 Republican primary and general election.

In our view, Simpson has provided huge leadership in advocating for the balanced use and management of our natural resources in Idaho.

When it’s been crucial for Simpson to step up and lead, he’s been there to stake out solutions.

Most recently, Congressman Simpson proposed the most ambitious plan to date to finally solve the decline of our salmon and steelhead. After the feds spent $17-plus billion on the problem, with nothing to show for it, Simpson recommended a region-wide plan to do something truly meaningful to save our fish from the current path to extinction.

The current path, as he has noted, is not acceptable to him, it’s totally not acceptable to us, and it shouldn’t be acceptable to anyone.

Restoring Snake River salmon and steelhead runs would be a bonanza for our rural economies. Before the Lower Snake Dams were built, 50,000 adult Chinook used to return from the sea to the Middle Fork Salmon with millions more returning to the rest of the Snake and Salmon River basins in Idaho. With healthy fish runs restored, anglers would flock from throughout the region to fish for salmon and steelhead in Idaho – much like they do in Alaska today.

It would be a huge transformation. Our outfitting businesses would benefit. The local communities in Nez Perce, Idaho, Custer and Lemhi Counties would benefit. Future generations of locals and visitors alike will benefit. All if this will be done while making existing industries better.

Economic research shows that when we have a harvestable surplus of salmon and steelhead returning to Idaho, it results in a $30 million positive economic impact in our rural communities like Orofino, Kamiah, Kooskia, Grangeville, Riggins, Stanley, Mackay, Challis and Salmon, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. In 2019, when the fishing seasons were closed due to anemic numbers of salmon and steelhead returning to Idaho, it caused an $8 million negative economic hit, just in the hospitality sector of our economy.

Clearly, fishable populations of salmon and steelhead lead to jobs and economic benefits in Idaho. Let’s not forget that the outfitting and guiding industry has a big value in our state—$1.2 billion a year.

Congressman Simpson has led the charge to reduce burdensome regulations placed by the federal government on our industry. He’s done the same for our friends in the ranching, logging and mining industries. Recently, the Biden Administration signed a heavy-handed executive order mandating a new minimum wage and overtime rule for those businesses operating under federal contract, including special-use permit holders for extraction industries as well as outfitting and guiding. He quickly introduced legislation to remedy the situation and has been working tirelessly on our behalf since.

Congressman Simpson led the effort to introduce and pass the Great American Outdoors Act, legislation that permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund and makes a big first leap in funding the massive backlog of National Forest and Wilderness Area trail maintenance, a huge issue for us. Projects being funded through the Great American Outdoors Act include trail clearing and upkeep, National Forest access points, bridges, and river access points, to name a few.

Take any other important natural resource issue, Congressman Simpson has been there to provide important leadership. He and Senator Jon Tester from Montana put an end to 15 years of litigation blocking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from de-listing Rocky Mountain gray wolves, when the recovery goal had clearly been exceeded for years.

For us, it’s an easy choice to cast our vote for Congressman Simpson.

Dustin Aherin is the President of the Middle Fork Outfitters Association. He resides in Salmon and Lewiston.

