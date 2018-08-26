Rarely do life’s difficult decisions offer win-win scenarios. Even more infrequent is the chance to create a win-win-win outcome. That’s like a doctor telling you a steady diet of double pepperoni pizza will lower your cholesterol and help you lose weight. Those win-win-win scenarios rarely happen.
But, in November, Idaho voters will have the opportunity to create a true win-win-win for lowincome Idahoans, Idaho taxpayers and our state’s economy. When voters consider expanding Medicaid to Idaho’s Gap Population (those who make too little for federal subsidies and too much for state assistance), it’s more than being compassionate to Idaho’s working poor. A recent Milliman study confirms that Idaho’s economy will be strengthened, and taxpayers’ dollars will be used more efficiently and effectively.
On the compassionate side, closing the healthcare coverage gap means low-income Idahoans no longer must choose between providing food for their families or getting basic medical care. No longer will parents have to financially struggle over purchasing their child’s school supplies or refilling an asthma prescription.
On the economic side, the Milliman report projects that extending Medicaid coverage to low-income Idahoans will return an additional $4.6 billion of our Federal tax dollars to Idaho over the 10-year period from 2020 to 2030. State funds already supporting health-related programs could be combined with those Federal dollars to provide healthcare coverage to as many as 91,000 Idahoans instead of just the few thousand currently covered. Looking beyond the direct impact of an additional $4.6 billion in Federal money into Idaho’s economy, the Idaho Hospital Association took the Milliman report one step further. We sought an independent analysis of the multiplying effect of infusing those Federal tax dollars into communities throughout the state. University of Idaho Regional Economist, Steven Peterson, noted — consistent with other healthcare spending — each of those Federal tax dollars will generate $1.78 in overall economic activity and create thousands of new jobs across all sectors of the economy.
Peterson also projects those new jobs and the resulting economic activity from Medicaid expansion will produce nearly $21 million in additional tax revenue during the first year to state and local governments. That figure grows to nearly $30 million in additional tax revenue by 2030.
So, while we may not be able to eat pizza every day, we can get a huge win on November 6. A win for hard working Idahoans, a win for taxpayers, and a win for a stronger state economy.
Visit Idahoans for Healthcare for more information about the win-win-win scenario Idaho can have in November by voting Yes on Proposition 2.
