Now, for those of you rolling your eyes after reading the headline — yes you — get that out of your system for just 10 minutes so we can get down to business. Ready? Okay.
I was a (mostly) proud resident of Idaho for 11 years. I moved to Twin Falls as a 15-year-old, eventually starting my own family after high school. About a year after having my third child I began experiencing strange physical symptoms. It was a yearlong miserable misadventure seeking the culprit for my many symptoms, but I’ll cut to the chase. I was diagnosed with a rare (1 in 1000) brain malformation known as Chiari. Along the way — the hard way — I learned about the ‘Medicaid Gap’. I was unfortunately one of the then 72,000 Idahoans in the ‘Gap’, which means too poor to get on the insurance exchange, but over-income for Medicaid. This is exactly where Idaho’s leaders wanted me.
I had no idea how bad life could get for me and my children. Temporary paralysis, tremors, and headaches so bad I wanted to die. Not easy to raise children if you can’t raise your head. I endured frequent episodes of complete debilitation. To make things worse I had no insurance. If that wasn’t bad enough, it wasn’t even theoretically possible to get it.
I was a working mom with three kids and it was impossible to get insurance. No specialists would see me, few doctors would treat me. Yet I had always been told Idaho was pro-business, pro-opportunity, pro-life and pro-family.
Three years post-diagnosis and living within ‘the gap,’ my medical debt had reached well over $300,000. Most of it resulted from emergency room visits because a personal care provider (PCP) could not be made available for me on a regular basis to manage my illness.
In 2017, I’d had enough. We packed up and moved to Colorado. We started a business in a different state that enabled our family to access affordable health insurance and regain some semblance of a normal life.
Colorado had expanded Medicaid — a game changer. I could actually afford to receive treatment. In 2017, we were expecting our 4th child. At 33 weeks during our final ultrasound we were given the unexpected news that he would need open heart surgery. If we had remained in Idaho without coverage & access to proper care there is a good chance he wouldn’t have made it.
You may be asking yourself why a resident of Colorado is writing a reader comment in an Idaho newspaper. Here’s why. My life was so negatively impacted by lack of access to healthcare and now benefited by the opportunity the expansion of Medicaid in Colorado, that I have come to believe affordable health care should be a god given right. I have lived through the consequences of Idaho’s disregard for the needs of its working citizens. And because I have had the good fortune to see in another state how sensible and feasible Medicaid expansion actually is, I am urging you to vote yes on Proposition 2. Do it both for your own sake and for the sake of your fellow Idahoans.
If you are pro-life then be all in, no stipulations. Choose life. Choose humanity. Choose compassion. Choose each other. Vote on November 6 and choose Yes on Proposition 2. Your life and/or the life of someone you care about may now or someday depend upon it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.