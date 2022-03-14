Reader Comment: Medicaid- A lifeline for struggling Idahoans

Medicaid is a lifeline for struggling Idahoans. With economic hardship and the rising costs of food, gas, and everyday expenses affecting families across Idaho, having access to affordable health coverage is a primary concern for families in the state. The peace of mind that comes with knowing that medical care won’t bankrupt your family can be hard to come by, but for many families like mine, the relief brought by Medicaid is invaluable. That is why we are excited to see the legislature bringing forth a bill that fully funds Medicaid this legislative session.

Medicaid offers health coverage for children and adults with low incomes, seniors, and people with disabilities that have no other options to access affordable health care. As of 2021, children make up over half of all Medicaid enrollees in Idaho.

Medicaid provides comprehensive health benefits, including preventive care, doctor visits, and it provides access to behavioral health services and medications. Our communities benefit from healthy families, and Medicaid helps ensure Idahoans are promptly addressing their medical needs without delaying a doctor’s visit and exacerbating health issues.

Being small business owners has allowed our family to spend more time together, but for years our lives were dominated by caution because we couldn’t afford health insurance. My husband and I have been dedicated, hard workers our entire lives, but even so, we could not afford the monthly $1,000 insurance premium we would have had to pay before Medicaid. My daughter began getting health insurance from Medicaid in 2011, but I lived without coverage for over eight years. Knowing my daughter would have access to the health coverage she needed lifted a weight off my shoulders, but I knew that if my husband or I had one medical emergency it could financially devastate us. Our story is not unique, and when families put off accessing health services due to high costs, the health of our local communities and our state suffer.

When Medicaid expansion began in 2020, we were relieved to finally have that peace of mind knowing we could take care of our health concerns and go to the doctor without risking financial instability. I had been putting off physical therapy for work-related injuries for years, and was able to get the care I needed to finally heal. Medicaid has helped us be healthier workers, parents and contributors to our Idaho community.

I know first-hand the relief brought by Medicaid and the need to prioritize investing in the health of our communities. Access to affordable health coverage can make all the difference for Idahoans everywhere. Lawmakers need to know the difference Medicaid makes for Idaho families and our communities. They will be voting in the next few weeks on the Medicaid program. Join me and my family in contacting your legislator and asking for their support of fully funding the Medicaid program in Idaho. Our state is better—and healthier—for it.

GiGi Huntley is a small business owner who lives in Boise, Idaho with her husband and two children. After living without health insurance for several years, Medicaid made it possible to access affordable health coverage for her and her husband. She believes in the benefits of Medicaid and the importance of support systems for her community, now more than ever.

