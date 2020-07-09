Reader Comment: Mask up, Superheroes!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blaine County has already proven there are superheroes amongst us – and not just the frontline workers. In March we were hit hard by COVID-19 and you did the right thing. We flattened the curve.

It’s now tempting to want to wish this virus away, but the latest news is hard to ignore. Coronavirus is still in Idaho. It’s frustrating. It also gets confusing as recommendations change, but one thing will not change. We will only make recommendations based on the best data and latest science. And the evidence now leads us to urge people to wear a mask.

Think of why a surgeon wears a mask during a procedure. It is to protect the patient from possible infection. This has been best practice for decades, because when you speak, you not only send out your message, you send out droplets that could contain virus. And that virus, riding in a droplet, can stay in the air and reach others. Speaking loudly or singing can send more droplets further and farther into the air. COVID-19 can stay in the air for hours in enclosed spaces, making it even more important to limit the amount we are potentially exhaling. Recent studies show simple cloth masks can block droplets from making it into the air out there.