Reader Comment: Mapping the Road to Success

As a college and career counselor, I work to put students at my school on the path to a successful, fulfilling future. All 21 of the graduating seniors at my small school have a class with me every day (1st semester only), where we explore their interests, strengths, and long-term goals. Despite the challenges of the school year, my students are leaving high school with the tools to map out their future. The strategies I use can be replicated by anyone to benefit young Idahoans across the state, whether they’re looking for an apprenticeship, career-technical training, four-year university, community college, or other post-secondary education.
Parents, educators, and other trusted adults play a key role in students’ trajectories after high school and they can easily become a reliable source of post-secondary information by using the Next Steps Idaho website. I use the site year-round in my classes because it’s a one-stop-shop, with information, tools, and activities tailored to Idahoans at a career or education crossroads, including high school students.
Next Steps Idaho was an invaluable tool for my classes when school was virtual. Although the assignments were (not) graded, most students enthusiastically completed the assignments because they wanted to know what careers fit their personality, the average salaries of different jobs in Idaho, and the true costs of their desired lifestyle. There are always new resources and updated information because Next Steps is an ever-evolving platform. My new favorite addition is the Career Family Tree, which asks you to look at the careers of your parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and other relatives. Many of my students discover that they don’t know what their family members do for a living, which encourages conversations that often lead to new career insights for students and their family members.
I’ve worked in several states, including Pennsylvania and Missouri (also Tennessee), and usually the only option that counselors had to connect high school seniors to opportunities was by purchasing a canned system from a third-party company. Idaho offers free, up-to-date, localized resources through Next Steps Idaho and it has changed the way I work with students. Several years ago, prior to Next Steps, a student approached me for help getting started as a welder after graduation. At the time, the only option I had was to call someone I knew from the Idaho Department of Labor and ask if they had any contacts that could find an apprenticeship. Thankfully, we found a program with an available spot. The student had felt comfortable approaching me for help and I was lucky enough to know who to call. It should never be that difficult for a student to seek the credentials they need for their desired career, thankfully students can now use Next Steps Idaho to easily find apprenticeship opportunities.
Preparing for life after graduation is daunting, even if you have a class dedicated to planning for the future. My students know they can turn to Next Steps Idaho for guidance at any point in their career journey. The best way for a trusted mentor to start someone on the path to reaching their full potential is by sharing the resources found on the Next Steps website and encouraging them to imagine and explore their career goals and interests. Graduation season is upon us, and you can use this time to help a recent grad or young adult chart their next steps to a fulfilling future.
Kim Draves is currently the school counselor at Murtaugh School.