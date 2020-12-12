Reader Comment: Make your health a priority in 2021, starting with health insurance

It is no secret that 2020 has been a challenging year for Idahoans. In addition to the health implications and long-term consequences of COVID-19, living in a global pandemic has changed the way Idahoans work, learn, and interact with friends and family.

Over the past year, COVID-19 has also highlighted the undeniable need for comprehensive health insurance and access to quality healthcare. However, in a year with so much uncertainty and change, it may seem like health insurance is unaffordable, or something that we can go without. At Your Health Idaho we understand that budgets are tight. We also know that the peace of mind that comes with having coverage in the event of an emergency is priceless.

As 2020 draws to a close, so does the annual Open Enrollment period for health insurance. Right now, at YourHealthIdaho.org you can shop and compare hundreds of health insurance plans to find the right coverage for you and your family.