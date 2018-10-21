The Magic Valley YMCA has been part of this community since 1957. It’s more than a place to workout or swim. It is a community-centered, volunteer-led charitable organization that is focused on nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving health and well-being and supporting our neighbors.
The Y is open to and serves all. We are committed to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate in the Y. Financial assistance is available to help with the cost of membership or programs. This support comes from an annual campaign that raises money to provide reduced rates for membership or programs.
We want to spread the Y’s mission throughout the community and invite residents to experience the Y. The Y is a place to belong and connect. Of course, members can meet friends and find support while they take a class, swim laps or play tennis, but there’s much more to the Y than exercise.
It is important to partner with our friends in the community like the school district to offer child care for working parents and provide student academic and enrichment programs. Youth sports and summer day camp are other youth development programs that develop friendships and lifelong skills. We support our community through health fairs, Healthy Kids Day, lunch and learns, CPR training, and other learning opportunities.
On behalf of the Magic Valley Y, I invite all residents to stop in and take a tour. Try the Y with a free guest pass. There are many benefits to belonging to a community organization like the Y.
Our mission is to enrich lives. I see firsthand how the Y is uniquely positioned to have a positive impact on people of all ages, incomes, abilities, and backgrounds. This is your Y. I invite you to get involved by joining, volunteering and/or donating to this worthy, charitable cause. Stop in and see us at 1751 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls.
