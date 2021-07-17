Reader Comment: Livestock guardian dogs Have a job to do - please leave them in the field

“That’s the fine line there, we’ve had dogs that go both ways,” Peterson says. “We’ve had dogs that we don’t handle enough, and we’ve had dogs that go out with the sheep, and by the fall, they’re pretty much feral. You can’t catch them.” “I grew up out here on the ranch, grew up with the dogs, like any young boy, fascinated with the puppies, just always been close to the dogs on the ranch,” Peavey says. “But if I got caught petting a puppy in the corral, I’d get harped on by the sheep foreman or my grandfather, don’t touch those dogs, they’ll love people more than they’ll love sheep and they won’t do their job. But of course I’d still pet them when they weren’t looking.”

“I learned I could make friends with some of these dogs, they can learn to appreciate people, and do their job just fine. The trouble is, if these dogs don’t receive any affection from people at a young age, and periodically throughout their lives, then they grow up wild, they grow up feral, and when you need to catch a dog, especially when it’s wounded or needs medical attention, you can’t! It’s next to impossible.”

There’s also a fine line in training when it comes to a guard dog’s temperament around outdoor recreationists, Peterson says.