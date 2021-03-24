Reader Comment: Litigation Can’t Revitalize Our Economy or Salmon

The process of developing and rolling out a big idea like my Pacific Northwest economic revitalization and salmon recovery package is never easy or pretty. Messaging a comprehensive package that touches virtually every segment of Idaho’s economy, and in particular its agricultural economy, inevitably has its fair share of hits and misses and requires constant follow up as interest groups form their opinions and inform their followers. That is where I find myself today.
I’ve spent considerable effort over the last month reaching out to Idaho’s agriculture and business communities trying to get their input and ideas. I have heard their concerns and criticisms and, where possible, intend to incorporate their ideas into my concept. Where necessary, I’ve responded to the claims friends of mine have made and that I felt that required further clarification.
Today, I find myself speaking to another group of stakeholders — those in the environmental and conservation community. Fair warning, I’m about to be blunt.
My effort to address the long-standing stalemate, and unending lawsuits, over salmon recovery and the four Lower Snake River dams is predicated not solely on salmon or the removal of dams. Rather, its focused on a comprehensive economic revitalization and diversification package that requires everyone to give up something with the idea that you’ll get something equal, or better, in return.
That means the environmental and conservation communities will give up something that is dear to them or there simply will not be a deal.
I’ve grown tired reading articles and letters from the fringes of the environmental community that suggest they shouldn’t have to give up the right to litigate against dams and producers in return for salmon recovery and the removal of dams. To me, that suggests those groups and individuals are less focused on recovering salmon and more focused on filing lawsuits and raising money.
I’ve grown angry reading articles and letters from opponents of the dams that suggest producers, ranchers and other interests can be bought off – or that the environmental community is somehow more rooted in their traditions and values than the farming and ranching families of Idaho. That’s just wrong and has no resemblance to my intentions for finding a path forward.
Those comments and complaints have made me even more resolved to find a balance that not just protects the producers, ranchers, and businesses of the region, but improves their economic wellbeing and the long-term vitality of their family operations.
That means that despite calls from environmentalists to remove provisions extending the licenses of other Pacific Northwest dams, those provisions will remain in any final concept I put forward. We cannot have a slippery slope where one dam is removed after the other.
That means provisions waiving judicial review against producers will remain– for that is the only way I can ensure the unending stream of lawsuits abates and the future of family farming is assured. And that means that states will have a larger say moving forward in setting water policy and allocating federal funding in the future. These provisions are crucial to the balance that must be found in any workable solution to this long-standing problem.
I appreciate how disruptive these provisions are to the agenda and financing of some environmental groups in the region. And I know that other, more thoughtful conservation groups recognize that if they are going to save salmon, they are going to have to swallow hard and accept these provisions.
In the spirit of the bluntness at the start of this column, and as I said when I released my concept, without provisions like these in the final package, I will never support breaching of the four lower Snake River dams.