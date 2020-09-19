Reader Comment: Let's keep up the momentum on traffic safety

While it’s impossible to know how the pandemic may have affected the number of crash fatalities in our state, one thing is clear – whatever the cause, things are heading in the right direction, and we can’t afford to let up now.

Idaho roads are getting busier again. In August, we reached 3.6 million vehicles per day, just 200,000 less per day than a year ago. As traffic congestion increases, we’ll all have to do our part to keep each other safe.

With cold, wet days on the horizon, it’s more important than ever for drivers to put safety first. Please put down your cell phones and focus on driving. Avoid excessive speed, even during light traffic. Take your vehicle to a trusted repair shop to make sure that your engine, tires and brakes are ready for winter. Please ask passengers to wear a seat belt, and always drink responsibly.

Someday, we hope to celebrate reaching our goal of zero deaths on Idaho roads. As we continue to work together, we’ll find innovative solutions to get there.

Matthew Conde is the Public & Government Affairs Director for AAA Idaho.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0