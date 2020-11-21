Reader Comment: Let's keep seat belts top of mind

With snow and ice back in the forecast, many Idahoans are taking a few safety precautions. They’re checking the condition of their tires, batteries, and windshield wipers, and they may even toss a flashlight and a couple of blankets into the trunk, just in case. But one of the most important, and sometimes neglected, pieces of safety equipment in your car can protect you with a single click.

Even if you’re a great driver, everyone involved in a crash is subject to the laws of physics. A body in motion generates incredible force, and an air bag probably won’t be enough to stop your forward momentum. That’s where the seat belt comes in. Worn properly, it spreads out the crash force across the stronger parts of your body, like the shoulder, rib cage and pelvis, and helps prevent you from being ejected from the vehicle. Relatively speaking, you may only suffer a few minor injuries.

In one study, seat belts were estimated to reduce deaths in rollover crashes by 74 percent. That’s a big deal, because two-thirds of Idaho’s crash fatalities involve an overturned vehicle. But seat belts do more than that – they can help preserve our quality of life by allowing the body to slow down gradually, protecting the head and spinal cord from serious injury in the process.