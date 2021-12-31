Reader Comment: Let's add safe driving to our New Year's resolutions

For most people, the beginning of the new year is a time for reflection, both to celebrate past accomplishments and to put new plans into action. Safe driving might not normally appear on your list of New Year’s resolutions, but now is a critical time to emphasize good habits behind the wheel.

If you click on a website, pick up a newspaper, or tune in to a local TV station to keep up on current events, you’ve probably learned that fatal traffic crashes are happening at an alarming rate. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 38,680 people died in crashes in 2020 — the most in 13 years. And the Idaho Transportation Department recently reported that more than 250 Idahoans have died in crashes this year, the most since 2006.

We can all agree that these numbers are unacceptable. Traffic safety organizations like AAA are constantly working toward the goal of zero fatalities on America’s roads. And at some point, vehicle technology may become completely autonomous and eliminate the potential for human error, the most common factor in a fatal crash. But in the meantime, we can all do our part to keep each other safe.

Please avoid driving while under the influence of impairing substances, including prescription medications. According to ITD, 43% of the state’s traffic deaths in 2020 involved an impaired driver.

Most people would never drink and drive, but they may not realize that using a cell phone or other mobile device while driving can present a similar level of risk. Tunnel vision and reduced reaction time are inherently dangerous, no matter the cause. One of the most important things a driver can do is actively scan the road for signs of trouble.

AAA’s “Don’t Drive Intoxicated, Don’t Drive Intexticated” safety campaign makes the connection between these risky behaviors as a reminder to drivers to stay focused on the road. It’s best to turn over texting, emailing, and navigating duties to a trusty co-pilot.

Thankfully, it’s not all doom and gloom. Most drivers make great decisions every day. They travel at appropriate speeds and maintain a safe following distance. They don’t drive aggressively, and they don’t react to those who do. And the vast majority always wear their seat belt.

As a reminder, please slow down and, if possible, move over one lane if you approach a police or fire vehicle, incident response truck, or tow truck operating at the side of the road. Our emergency workers are everyday heroes, and they often work just a few feet away from busy traffic. Let’s slow down and give them plenty of room to safely do their job.

Thank you for your commitment to safe driving.

Matthew Conde is the public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho.

