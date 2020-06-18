Reader Comment: Let America’s Energy Independence and National Security be Perpetual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Idaho’s state motto, “Esto Perpetua,” or “Let It Be Perpetual” aptly describes the relationship between American energy and national security. The two are perpetually linked: The United States cannot be truly secure without energy independence.

Real energy independence means that our country is not beholden to any other nation for access to the fuel needed to keep our cars and factories running. It means that American families, businesses, and industries live with certainty that they will have reliable access to safe and affordable sources of energy. As the world’s largest energy consumer, this is no small feat.

We are fortunate today — thanks to a marriage of private sector innovation and public sector research — to be the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas. But our resource wealth is only one piece of the puzzle; without the ability to deliver energy to customers, the story of our energy independence would remain unfinished. That is why one of our priorities at the Department of Energy is protecting the critical infrastructure that keeps our energy moving and our country running.

The Department, following the strong leadership of President Trump, is also focused on advancing an American energy model that pursues all available sources: coal, oil and gas, but also nuclear and renewables.