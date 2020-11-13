Reader Comment: Land Board would sacrifice Idaho's splendor

How many of you have stood in awe at the view of the Sawtooth Mountains from Stanley or as you made your way to Redfish Lake? How many generations of Idahoans have enjoyed that view? Will your children have the same opportunity to gaze in unobstructed wonder at those glorious mountains? How much is that view worth to you?

The Idaho Land Board is right now planning to authorize a 195-foot-tall unnecessary cell tower near Redfish Lake that will violate the view that is so important to so many Idaho citizens. The Land Board is willing to sacrifice your Sawtooth splendor for $30,000 a year, when there is already a much smaller, less obtrusive tower in place that will serve the alleged purpose of the proposed new tower and still provide revenue to the school trust fund. Think about that. Are we going to relinquish one of our most cherished landscapes for a pittance that will not provide significant financial return?

After outcry over proposed cell tower in Sawtooths, officials say they’ll ‘vet options’ Idaho officials say they are weighing stakeholder concerns following outcry over a proposed cellular tower lease on state-owned land near a popular outdoor recreation area.

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is Idaho’s crown jewel. The area was proposed as a National Park as early as 1911, and the bold rise of the Sawtooths from the valley floor was the primary reason why. Now this scenery that has inspired millions of Americans is in danger of death from a thousand cuts. Monster houses are being built in several conspicuous locations and more are planned, and this cell tower will dwarf even them.