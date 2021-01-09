Reader Comment: Kindergarten Readiness Needs More Attention

Parents and educators hear a lot about how important it is for our young students to be able to read at an early age. Studies show that children still struggling to read by the end of the third grade fall further and further behind and many never catch up before they graduate from high school.

Improving childhood literacy in the early grades is a top priority for the Idaho State Board of Education and for educators statewide. We know it can be difficult for some kids when they enter kindergarten without the skills many of their classmates might already have.

We call it kindergarten readiness and it encompasses many areas of learning from the ability to follow instructions, to taking turns and cooperating with classmates—even controlling impulses. Kindergarten readiness also includes the very basics of reading, like learning letters and understanding how they form words. Preschool children begin to pick up on this when their parents or caregivers read to them. Indeed, this simple activity creates the foundation for early childhood literacy and a lifetime of learning.

During the State Board’s meeting last month, Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association of the Education of Young Children (Idaho AEYC), updated the Board on a statewide assessment she is working on of what is needed to improve kindergarten readiness in Idaho.