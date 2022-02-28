Reader Comment: Keeping Idahoans Housed Should Be a Legislative Priority

Every Idahoan deserves a safe, affordable home. Our state has long cherished the concept – and the reality – of home. We value the ability to have a safe, private space where we can spend time with our families and our loved ones. Not only is home important on an emotional level, it is paramount for a working economy: we are simply better employees, bosses and members of our community when we have a stable living situation to return home to.

Yet for many Idahoans in both cities and rural areas, this is not a reality. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, housing prices in Idaho were on the climb, and wages weren’t keeping pace. But since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Idaho rents have shot upward and a shortage of affordable homes has created barriers for many Idaho families of modest incomes. This isn’t only a problem in urban and suburban areas: only two of Idaho’s 44 counties have enough affordable, available homes for renters of modest means, and the state as a whole is short 22,000 such homes.

This is why it’s so important for the Idaho Legislature to approve the use of Emergency Rental Assistance 2 (ERA2), the second round of federal aid aimed at helping renters in crisis during the pandemic. ERA2 serves as a stronger version of its predecessor, Emergency Rental Assistance 1 (ERA1), and its passage would help all Idahoans in both rural and urban areas who are facing increased rents and cost of living.

ERA2 has a longer lifespan than ERA1. The first round of funding expires in September, while ERA2, if approved, would be available to Idaho families until 2025. This is important because rents and cost of living in Idaho show no sign of slowing down. Families in our state could use the help for as long as they can receive it.

Additionally, ERA2 expands the pool of people who can access the aid. ERA1 specified recipients must be experiencing hardship as a result of the pandemic. ERA2, by contrast, is available to people in the midst of hardship during the pandemic – not just because of it. This means Idahoans don’t have to prove their circumstances are pandemic-related, which removes a significant barrier for many Idaho families of modest incomes. While the pandemic worsened financial problems many Idahoans faced, often the circumstances leading to those problems were already in place before COVID-19 arrived. ERA2’s eligibility expansion means renters who are face increasing rents regardless of the pandemic can access the aid as they adjust to rising prices.

Finally, ERA2 is available for 18 months of assistance, while ERA1 only offered 15 months of aid. The extra three months of assistance can mean the difference between eviction and financial security for an Idaho family as they work to come up with necessary rent payments. It also keeps landlords financially whole, as they would not see a break in rental payments.

ERA2, approved in full with no additional barriers, would be a stabilizing force for our state. It would help Idahoans remain housed, which in turn means they would have an easier time keeping their jobs and affording needed medical care and medications. Approving ERA2 is one simple step the Idaho Legislature can take to improve the lives of all Idahoans and help ensure all our states’ residents have a safe, affordable place they can call home.

Ginny Hoyle is the Community Resources Manager at the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, which builds powerful partnerships that improve outcomes for children, families, and individuals in need. The team at United Way of Southeastern Idaho, which focuses on creating a healthier, more financially stable, and educated Southeast Idaho, covers the seven Southeastern counties of Idaho—Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power. Ginny has experience in communication, marketing, relationship-building, and a passion for helping others.

