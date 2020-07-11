Reader Comment: Keeping Idahoans Housed is Imperative during this Pandemic

Leaders in health, education, hunger, faith, civil rights, and others are joining housing advocates to call for adequate funding to ensure rental assistance is available to every Idahoan facing housing instability. We understand stable housing is the foundation for good health for families, academic excellence for students, and other positive outcomes for our communities.

At a time when our collective health depends on people’s ability to stay home, it has never been clearer that housing is healthcare. Without adequate emergency rental assistance, more families will become homeless or be forced to double- or triple-up with others.

It’s not just homelessness that affects an individual’s mental and physical health. The stress of poverty can impair the building of strong neural pathways associated with foundational academic skills, hampering overall brain development. Stress also puts children at risk for higher rates of disease—such as asthma, allergies, and chronic infections—which may be untreated due to lack of access to affordable healthcare.

Idaho’s local, state, and federal lawmakers must ensure every Idahoan receives the resources and support they need to remain stably housed. This is not just an economic necessity, but a moral and health imperative. We must protect those who are most at risk during this pandemic.

Natalie Sandoval is the Homeless Education Liaison with the Nampa School District and serves on the Jesse Tree of Idaho Board of Directors. Natalie Received her Master’s in Social Work through the University of Missouri, Columbia, and her social work practice has primarily been with individuals and families experiencing homelessness and struggling with chronic addiction, chronic mental illness, HIV/AIDS, physical differences, and/or developmental differences. She strives to create a community that is collaborative and truly open to serving some of its most vulnerable, and diversity and social justice issues are part of her pedagogical approach in her community work.

