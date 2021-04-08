Reader Comment: Keeping Idaho’s Courts Open Amid COVID-19

This has not been easy, particularly as guidance on the risks of the coronavirus and how to mitigate those risks has evolved. Our emergency orders have attempted to balance competing needs and legal requirements, and were made after careful deliberation and compromise, all relying on the best information available at the time.

Some question the ongoing need for protective measures. But as the coronavirus-driven recess of the Idaho Legislature and recent increase in hospitalizations across parts of the state have reminded us, we must remain vigilant.

While we continue to learn more about the virus and its variants, there is consensus in the medical community that the greatest risk occurs when individuals are in close quarters, especially indoors, with limited air circulation for long periods of time. There is also consensus that a few key steps — properly worn face masks, social distancing, careful hygiene and cleaning — can help manage the risk of transmission, either by blocking respiratory and aerosol droplets, minimizing the chance of them reaching another person, or removing infected particles from our skin and the things around us.