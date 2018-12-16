Idaho Transportation infrastructure is deteriorating, and the department is millions behind in road maintenance. Shockingly, 239 bridges are in poor condition. This is a public safety concern.
Yet, the Idaho Transportation Board decided to move the District 4 headquarters from Shoshone to an undeveloped property, north of Golf Course Road in Jerome County, for $12.5 million, needing a frontage road, water/sewer systems, and a fire suppression water tank. The proposed building size is 26,000 square feet and 118,000 square feet of parking and landscaping!
From the department’s own feasibility study, dated July 11, 2016, new construction at the current Shoshone district location would cost millions of dollars less ($3.8 million), and is the geographic center of the district for its employees and to serve residents in southcentral Idaho efficiently. A Transportation Board letter, dated December 13, 2016, reports that 61 administrative positions could be lost in Shoshone if ITD left, leaving only 28 employees at the maintenance barn.
During his most recent tour to Shoshone, Lt. Governor Brad Little, now Governor-Elect Little, impressed on the residents how important it is to stimulate rural economies. Governor Otter created the Workforce Development Council to educate a skilled workforce and help employers in rural communities. Moving the largest employer, a state department, out of Shoshone would be a huge economic hit to the community, not stimulate it.
Co-location, that is the new buzzword from the Idaho Transportation Board.
The Board is negotiating with the Idaho Department of Corrections and the Idaho National Guard (Idaho Division of the Military) to co-locate to the new proposed site. Based on the feasibility study, there is no design plan for co-location. So, what is the cost to the state?
According to the Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC), its proposed Twin Falls Community Re-entry Center is a 125-bed facility for prisoners that may be housed with ITD. The department’s comparable sized northern Idaho Corrections Re-Entry Center’s estimated construction cost is $12.9 million. With marginal savings for co-locating, ITD and IDOC together could cost taxpayers $22.4 million.
The Idaho National Guard recently remodeled offices in many locations around southern Idaho. It is confusing why those resources would be wasted to possibly relocate again. This move would not be budgeted until 2022, which does not fit into ITD’s timeline. If combined, it would economically crush the communities of Shoshone, Jerome, Gooding and other local National Guard facilities.
So far, there is no coherent feasibility or design plan for a new ITD facility south with IDOC or the Idaho National Guard as partners.
How is a more expensive plan fiscally responsible? Taxpayers can’t afford millions of dollars to move District 4’s headquarters out of Shoshone.
