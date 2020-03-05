Reader Comment: Investing in Correction Will Save Us Millions in Prison Funding

Idaho’s prisons are overcrowded, and that’s costing us a lot of money. But it’s money that must be spent to protect the safety of every Idahoan. However, we’re also planning to invest in community programs to help keep former inmates out of prison. That can save us much more in the long run.

Recently, the budget for the Department of Correction and the Commission of Pardons and Parole was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. It’s bigger than last year. It still needs approval from the full House, full Senate, and the Governor, but that will likely happen. It’s not because it’s a bill we like to pay; it’s because it’s a bill we know we must pay. In the Gem State, we’re seeing a spike in population overall, and also in the number of people who need to be behind bars. That’s driving up our prison costs. Idaho is a very safe state, and one of the ways we keep it that way, is by locking up criminals.

