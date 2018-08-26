Since my campaign for Idaho Representative 24-B launched this spring, I’ve set out walking six days a week, knocking on doors and meeting Twin Falls voters in person. With a team of more than 25 volunteers helping, we’ve already reached more than 4,000 households. This old-fashioned campaign gives me the privilege of meeting people I may never encounter during my career as a Certified Public Accountant, and gives a new perspective on the town where I raised my children.
Here’s a piece of what I’ve learned about what we all have in common:
We care about the quality of Idaho’s education. We aren’t happy with our state’s performance in the classroom. Idaho ranks near the bottom of all 50 states in education standards, undermining our children’s ability to earn a living and support their families in the future. Over the last 20 years of Idaho’s education struggles, the income tax rate for the state’s highest earners has dropped from 8.2 percent to 7 percent. People widely agree we should shift efforts from lowering the highest bracket rates and begin concentrating on responsible education funding from top-to-bottom.
Idahoans have a profound interest in the well-being of Idaho’s working poor. We’re concerned an estimated 62,000 Idahoans work jobs that earn them just enough income to disqualify them from Medicaid, yet don’t pay enough to earn tax credits for purchasing private health insurance on the state exchange. The governor’s own commission calculates that an expanded Medicaid creates overall tax savings for the state, yet we’ve stalled on implementing a common-sense solution for bridging the healthcare gap for Idaho workers. We take federal aid for roads, schools, and agriculture; yet we refuse to ensure working peoples’ access to health care.
This is the responsible choice from a budget standpoint with the added bonus: access to health care will save lives.
As the weekends approach, I encounter countless families preparing to enjoy Idaho’s public lands. I personally stand with this state’s fishermen, campers, hunters, hikers, bikers, and outdoors families against special interests trying to lock the gates on Idaho lands. Not only is this our land to use and enjoy, tourism is now Idaho’s second largest industry. Many visitors spend big money in Idaho because we’ve upheld a tradition of public use that lets them view Idaho as what the rest of the nation used to be. We must keep our lands open not only for us today, but for our children’s children tomorrow.
I’m excited to meet more Twin Falls voters at their homes and encourage them to vote this November. A candidate can’t represent the people until they’ve listened to their priorities. I have two plus more months of door knocking — if I haven’t already, I look forward to meeting you in person.
