Reader Comment: In light of COVID-19 Crisis, Congress Should Prevent Specialty Provider Cuts

This is dangerous for seniors. Because physical therapists provide highly specialized care to help patients deal with debilitating pain, regain mobility, prevent falls, and recover from serious illness and injury, any delay in care can be dangerous. Continuity of care is vitally important because any disruption or delay in treatment can make permanent the loss of mobility, independence, and pain-free living. It’s no exaggeration to say that many seniors who put off physical therapy during the COVID-19 crisis will completely miss the opportunity to regain full functionality.

To understand why, consider just one of the many dangers physical therapists help seniors avoid: falling.

Every single year, falling causes 2.8 million injuries, 800,000 hospitalizations, and 27,000 senior deaths in the United States. On top of these severe health ramifications, falls also generate billions in preventable Medicare costs at a time when we can ill afford it.

So, given the current national health crisis and its implications for both physical therapists and their patients, the least one might expect is supportive policy from federal officials in Washington D.C. Unfortunately, much of the current policy on the books does the opposite.