Reader comment: Improving access to neighboring markets

The original North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) needed to be re-negotiated. I voted against passage of NAFTA in 1993, because it was flawed. The agreement traded away sovereign rights of individual states and the federal government. Many goods and services originating in the United States received unfair treatment among trading partners. It also failed to provide sufficient market access and address problematic pricing structures and restrictive trade practices in the dairy sector. The enactment of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is a welcome step in improving market opportunities for Idaho goods in our closest neighboring countries.

The work of Idaho agricultural producers is paramount to our state economy and feeding people both at home and around the world. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture reports Canada and Mexico are Idaho’s top two foreign markets for the sale of Idaho agriculture products. Canada is the destination for 26 percent of Idaho’s sale of agriculture products worldwide, while Mexico accounts for 20 percent. The USMCA will provide Idaho farmers, ranchers and small businesses with a trade agreement that opens new trading pathways while maintaining existing channels for top exports including potatoes, canola and beef cattle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}