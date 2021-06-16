Reader Comment: IFF, the Bogeyman?

Those that accuse me of being IFF’s lackey are completely ignorant of my motives and it is easy to dismiss me that way. Not one of them have asked me why I vote the way I do, they make assumptions. It makes it easy for them to attack me on false pretenses. It is dishonest, weak and simply not very intelligent. IFF is attacked relentlessly because they expose legislators for how they vote.

Interestingly, not one of these attackers will attempt to explain why the ACU gives me nearly the same score based on nearly the same rating metrics as IFF’s. Not one of these attackers will engage me regarding the ACU. Why? Because it exposes their argument as complete rubbish. Legislators that have a bad score with IFF, have the same bad score with the ACU. “Well golly,” as Private Pyle always put it. I have challenged some of these individuals to call the ACU a far-right fringe organization, as well. Silence. Why not call them far-right? After all, they rate on nearly the same metrics as IFF. Then CPAC would be deemed a far-right gathering, by the same standards of these attackers. They better call Homeland Security! CPAC could be a terrorist gathering!