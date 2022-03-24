 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
READER COMMENT

Reader Comment: IDeal 529 Accounts help employers stand out in the job market

  • 0
Dodds Hayden

Dodds Hayden

Hayden Beverage is a family business, doing business as a family. As a second-generation owner, I have an obligation to our employees because many of them have been with the company since I was a child. I understand and appreciate that their hard work and commitment helped to put me through college. When the Idaho Legislature gave businesses the green light to use IDeal – Idaho’s 529 College Savings Program as a perk for employees, I jumped on the chance to help Hayden Beverage employees and their families save for higher education.

I recognize the challenge of saving money when it’s needed right now for bills, groceries, and other urgent expenses. Our goal has been to incentivize employees to contribute to their IDeal account by matching their savings up to $5,000 annually.

This program has bolstered our company’s benefits package, helping to make it an even more essential part of the family-business culture at Hayden Beverage. We know from experience it’s a valuable tool to recruit and retain quality employees. We offer a list of benefits to our employees, including non-traditional things such as free beer and wine every month. But many of our team members say their IDeal account sits atop the list of favorites. There’s no requirement or expectation to contribute to their account, but as a company we are committed to matching their savings to build on the funds they can afford to set aside for education.

People are also reading…

The number of employees using the IDeal benefit has grown over time and it’s used in a variety of ways. One employee has started saving for her daughter’s future education expenses. Another employee has two daughters who also work for Hayden Beverage, so we match the savings in all three of their accounts. The daughters are currently attending college and they still work here part-time. In a way, we’re helping to fund their education in real-time. We also have an employee who was spending so much of their money paying their own college debt that she couldn’t afford to save for her kids. However, she was able to use her IDeal account to pay down her student loans with the help of our match so she can start investing in her children’s future education.

People want to work for a company that cares about their employees and their families. IDeal is a unique benefit that more Idaho companies should consider offering as part of their overall benefits package. Doing so sends a clear message that we prioritize improving the lives of our employees.

IDeal helps Hayden Beverage in many ways. Businesses that participate in the savings match receive a state tax advantage. In addition, reducing economic barriers to attending college or technical programs improves the overall quality of the Idaho workforce.

I know IDeal is good for our company and our state. But the best part is hearing about the success stories of our employees and their children. When I hear employees talking to each other about their IDeal accounts and the difference it has made in their lives, I know that we are a family business doing business as a family.

Dodds Hayden is the owner and CEO of Hayden Beverage. He was born and raised in Boise. He served as a Marine officer and has been president or CEO of Hayden Beverage since 2006. He currently serves as the vice chair of the Idaho Board of Correction. He and his wife, Ali, have two boys, Carlo and Dominic.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reader Comment: Setting the record straight on fairness for all

Reader Comment: Setting the record straight on fairness for all

In recent weeks, I have heard some questions from Idahoans about a bill in Congress that I am cosponsoring: H.R. 1440, the Fairness for All Act. It has come to my attention that certain misconceptions about this bill have spread via social media and even the press, and I would like to take the time to give the facts about this important bill.

Stapilus: The hard way

Stapilus: The hard way

Opinion: This may sound like one of those web memes that say, “This is great news - for (whoever)!” - upon the receipt of some kind of really horrible news for them; after which, someone might employ (to humorous effect) pretzel logic to try to make the argument.

Finding My Way: The pendulum and the pit

Finding My Way: The pendulum and the pit

During our optimistic youth we believe people can fundamentally change, but part of the wisdom of old age is the realization that they don’t. Each generation dreams of a world living in peace and harmony, but despite our constant advances in technology we’re no closer to our goals than we were fifty, or five-hundred, or even five-thousand, years ago

Debra Saunders: Ukraine's baby farms

Debra Saunders: Ukraine's baby farms

The video on the website for BioTexCom, aka the Center for Human Reproduction, features Ukrainian men driving babies, born to surrogate mothers, to bomb shelters where smiling caregivers cradle the precious cargo and keep the infants safe from Russian firepower. The company wants prospective parents to know that it is doing its utmost to shield these infants amid a war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News