Reader Comment: Idahoans needs broadband access

Those who live outside an incorporated city are even further disadvantaged when it comes to broadband access.

Idaho typically does not receive its fair share of federal funding for infrastructure like broadband, which is vital for increased economic opportunities especially in rural parts of our state. Since 2010, Idaho has been awarded approximately 0.2% of all federal infrastructure grants, even though its population numbers 0.5% of the U.S. total. On the other hand, Utah has received billions in federal rural broadband funding since 2010 that has resulted in significant economic growth and improved quality of life.

To help address our broadband challenge, Imagine Idaho has assembled a powerful and growing group of community leaders from across the state including the Idaho Hospital Association, the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON), the Port of Lewiston, the Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Chamber Alliance, College of Western Idaho, economic development groups, local elected officials, businesses and citizens.

Idaho leaders are joining these efforts because of the shared belief that we have no excuse not to help support the goal of increased broadband in Idaho to get everyone connected.