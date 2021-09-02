Reader Comment: Idaho – we can do this, but we need your help

The picture we paint is horrible, but it is just a snapshot of what we see every day at work. But there is good news. We can do something to turn the tide, save lives, and ensure our kids can go back to school and stay in school safely.

What can you do? First, get the vaccine. More than 200 million Americans have safely and effectively been vaccinated for COVID-19. In fact, just last week, the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the FDA after rigorous evaluations showed it met the very high standards we have in this country.

We also know from this very large sample size that the vaccine is working. Since Jan. 1, 96.1 percent of new COVID-19 cases are people who were not vaccinated. We also know that 95.8 percent of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and 96.8 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated. By receiving the vaccine, you are protecting yourself and those who are not eligible to be vaccinated yet – children under the age of 12.