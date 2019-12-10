Idaho school performance has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. The November 24 edition of the Times-News lead with “Magic Valley districts see fewer K-3 students reading at grade level.” The November 15 IdahoEdNews.org headline was “New reading scores; Kindergarten numbers drop further, achievement gap lingers.” With headlines like these, Idaho citizens are right to be concerned. However, I would like to share what is being done at my school, Oregon Trail Elementary in Twin Falls, to improve student literacy. While I can’t be certain of what is being done in other schools, I believe that all Idaho public schools are working hard to meet the needs of their students. I would also like to invite community patrons to engage directly with their local schools to learn more.
The assessment that provides the data for the above-mentioned headlines is the Idaho Reading Indicator or IRI. The IRI is delivered through a computer program called iStation. iStation is as much a diagnostic tool as it is an assessment tool. The 2018-2019 school year was the first year the IRI focused on anything besides how many words (or letters/sounds) a student could read in a minute as well as the first year the IRI was done on a computer. There are reports in iStation that break down student performance into the major early literacy categories, which are phonemic awareness, alphabetic knowledge, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. At Oregon Trail, we utilize this data to inform our instruction. Data-informed instruction is a practice that leads to student success specifically in the areas where students need the most help. For example, a 2nd grader who struggles to meet grade-level reading standards will receive “intervention” in the literacy category that will help them master the skills they’re lacking and move on to the next step toward literacy. An example of an intervention would be “small group instruction with a focus on long vowel sounds for 20 minutes a day”. Think of student understanding as Swiss cheese. There are holes or gaps in student understanding and skills application. This process works to fill in the holes or needs of the student. This happens in all grade levels at Oregon Trail, throughout all elementary schools in the Twin Falls School District, and in many schools in the state of Idaho. This is all in addition to what is referred to as “core instruction,” which is the typical reading instruction that is delivered to the whole class and moves along with an agreed-upon pace.
Students are tested in the fall, winter (not required by the state but frequently used), and spring. Schools regularly set goals for student achievement. At Oregon Trail, we call these Wildly Important Goals or WIGS and they are created by the teachers with input from their students. Our student WIGS are based on growth on the IRI. We measure and track monthly progress toward this goal. At Oregon Trail, you will see scoreboards in the hallways that show our progress toward our growth goals. As students grow, those who are proficient or advanced will continue their upward trajectory and those who are below grade level will move toward grade-level benchmarks and standards. At Oregon Trail, we have a growth mindset and recognize the power of “yet.” All students might not be proficient “yet” but they are growing and making progress toward proficiency.
There are many factors that are out of our control as a school. We don’t control what skills new students have or don’t have. We can’t control anything that happens outside of school. However, we work our hardest to ensure students have what they need to grow and meet grade-level proficiency. I invite you to reach out to your local school principal and ask for a school tour or sit down conversation about what schools are doing to help students grow. The effort our teachers and others put into student achievement is truly headline-worthy.
